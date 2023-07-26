iOS 17 Developer Beta reveals code regarding reported iPhone 15 Pro Action Button

Apple rolled out the fourth iOS 17 Developer Beta on Tuesday, July 25th, with improvements for NameDrop, a change in the iMessage menu, StandBy notification settings and more.

However, keen eyes were able to spot changes in the beta’s code that suggest Apple has some significant changes planned for the iPhone 15 Pro series’ and its rumoured Action Button.

The Action Button, like on the Apple Watch Ultra, would serve several functions, and it would reportedly replace the Ring/Silent switch on the side of the device.

The Action button is expected to be a physical button that would allow users to quickly access various functions and settings without unlocking the device or opening an app. The code found in iOS 17 Developer Beta 4 suggests that users would be able to customize and assign different actions to the Action button.

As shared by MacRumors, the code shows nine features that the Action Button would reportedly be able to control.

These features are Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate and Voice Memos. It is unclear if all of them will be available in the final version of iOS 17 or if Apple will add more options in the future.

We’ll likely learn more about the Action Button and if it is really making its way to the iPhone 15 Pro model near September.

Source: MacRumors