Hyundai, GM, BMW among partners on massive new North American EV charging network

Several major carmakers, including Hyundai, Kia, GM, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis are combining forces to create a new DC charging network spanning across the U.S. and Canada, including highways and cities.

The unnamed partnership aims to install “at least” 30,000 high-speed EV chargers by 2030, with the first opening in the U.S. during the summer of 2024, with chargers coming to Canada “at a later stage.” Like other charging networks, a press release surrounding the announcement says the project will utilize private and government funding to build the network.

“Initial plans call for the deployment of charging stations in metropolitan areas and along major highways, including connecting corridors and vacation routes, aiming to offer a charging station wherever people may choose to live, work and travel,” reads the press release.

The network aims to improve the charging experience for electric vehicle (EV) owners as the automakers partnered for the project progressively release more EVs in the coming years. It’s unclear specifically where these new chargers will be located. That said, some chargers will be designated in “flagship locations” with a “premier experience designed to showcase the future of charging,” though it’s unclear what that flowery language really means.

Finally, the automakers participating in the project say that the charging network will be integrated into their vehicles’ infotainment systems.

In other EV-related news, several car companies have agreed to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), including Ford, GM, Rivian and possibly even Hyundai, to name a few.

Source: Stellantis