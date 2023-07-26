Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 Canadian carrier pricing and pre-order bonuses

Samsung unveiled its new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, during its July Unpacked event on July 26th. If you’re looking to scoop up one of these new devices in Canada, some wireless providers already have pre-order details live.

Below we’ve collected the pricing and pre-order bonus details for Samsung’s newest foldable. It’s also worth keeping in mind several carriers list pricing based on device return programs, which reduce the cost you pay for the phone if you return it after two years. This includes programs like Roger’s Upfront Edge, Telus’ Bring-It-Back and Bell’s Device Return Option.

Note: if a provider is missing below, they likely haven’t added pricing yet — stay tuned as we’ll update this post with details as they come available.

Rogers

Rogers is offering to double the storage for free when customers pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5. The provider is also offering up to $400 in credit when you trade in an eligible device. You can learn more about this here.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – $0 down, $65/mo financing (after bill credit, usually $95.75/mo) with Upfront Edge

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – $0 down, $15/mo financing (after bill credit, usually $34.96/mo) with Upfront Edge

Telus

Telus is also offering to double the storage of the Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 when customers pre-order the phones.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – $0 down, $66.67/mo financing with Bring-It-Back

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – $0 down, $15.83/mo financing with Bring-It-Back

Bell

Bell is offering the same double storage pre-order bonus as other carriers, as well as up to $710 off when customers trade in their current phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – $0 down, $65.55/mo financing with Device Return Option

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – $0 down, $15.67/mo financing with Device Return Option

Koodo

Koodo customers can get double the storage for free when pre-ordering the Z Fold 5 or Flip 5.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – $1,608 down, $33/mo on Tab Plus

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – $508 upfront, $33/mo on Tab Plus

Fido

Fido also has the double storage deal available. Pricing for the new phones is as follows:

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – $1,760 down, $33.34/mo financing (after bill credit, regular $58.42/mo)

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – $660 down, $33.34/mo financing (after bill credit, regular $47.63/mo)

Freedom Mobile

Freedom is offering up to $400 in bonus MyTab savings when customers trade in a Samsung Galaxy S, Z, or Note series phone. Other phones can net $200 in savings. Freedom doesn’t appear to offer the double storage deal.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – $0 upfront, $65/mo with TradeUp on a $60+ plan

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – $0 upfront, $15/mo with TradeUp on a $50+ plan

Vidéotron

Vidéotron is offering double the storage on Fold 5 and Flip 5 pre-orders, as well as up to $1,000 in savings if you “combine the Take-back Credit and trade-in credit.”

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – $0 down, $64/mo with Take-back credit

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – $0 down, $23.75/mo with Take-back credit

Eastlink

Eastlink is offering double the storage for Fold 5 and Flip 5 pre-orders, as well as the Galaxy Buds 2 for $19.99 with purchase. Customers can also get up to a $400 trade-in bonus.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – $0 down, $100/mo easyTab

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – $0 down, $54/mo easyTab

More to come…