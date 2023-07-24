Twitter rebrands as X with new logo chosen by Elon Musk

Elon Musk wants to leave Twitter’s former branding in the past. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO and the current owner of Twitter is phasing out the bird icon and replacing it with an ‘X’ logo while changing the platform’s name to X as well.

Musk has said in the past that he wants to create an “everything app” that would offer more than just tweets, and the change in logo seems to be the beginning of that shift.

Musk revealed the new logo on Sunday, July 23rd, after asking his followers to submit their ‘X’ design suggestions. He chose a video made by a user named Sawyer Merritt, which showed the Twitter bird transforming into a letter X.

It’s worth noting that visiting Twitter X on the web now no longer shows the Blue Bird logo on the top left. Further, official X employees now have an X logo next to their name, instead of the bird logo.

Additionally, typing in X.com in your browser now redirects to Twitter.

The X logo is based on a symbol from Special Alphabets 4, a font collection, as shared by The Verge. It’s also worth noting that the new logo is a temporary one and might be polished or replaced in the future.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE. Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

The bird logo and Twitter branding remain visible on the app’s Android and iOS apps. It is unclear when the apps will be updated, though it shouldn’t be long.

This comes soon after Elon Musk unveiled his new endeavour, xAI, an artificial intelligence company that aims to “understand the true nature of the universe.” On the other hand, Musk’s space venture, SpaceX, already carries the ‘x’ naming convention. It is almost like Musk wants to build a brand around the alphabet ‘X,’ and we wonder if a change to the name Tesla could be next.

In other Twitter X-related news, the company is putting a limit to how many DMs non-blue users can send in a day. Read more about it here.

Image credit: @SawyerMerritt

Source: @elonmusk