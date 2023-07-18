Hudson’s Bay to open 21 more Zellers pop-ups in the next month

Hudson’s Bay Company has announced that it will be opening 21 additional Zellers pop-ups at The Bay stores across Canada by August 11th.

The Canadian retail giant notes that pop-up size will range from 1,000 to 2,800 sq. ft depending on the location (excluding Queen Street in Toronto), while the larger Zellers “stores” will span 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. HBC says the pop-ups have been chosen to test specific markets to determine potential future Zellers stores within The Bay locations.

The full provincial breakdown of the new pop-ups is as follows:

Alberta

Lethbridge Melcor Centre

Red Deer Bower Place

St. Albert Centre

British Columbia

Langley Willowbrook Mall

Nanaimo Woodgrove Centre

Penticton Cherry Lane Shopping Centre

Prince George Parkwood Place

Victoria Bay Centre

Ontario

Devonshire Mall (Windsor)

Kitchener Fairview Park

Barrie Georgian Mall

Burlington Mapleview Centre

Oshawa Centre

Pickering Town Centre

Place D’Orléans (Ottawa)

Upper Canada Mall (Newmarket)

Saskatchewan

Regina Cornwall Centre

Quebec

Brossard Champlain Mall

La Salle Carrefour Angrignon

Rockland Centre (Mount Royal)

St-Bruno Les Promenades

Additionally, a Zellers store will open at The Bay in Brampton’s Bramalea City Centre in September.

HBC first unveiled its plans for Zellers’ grand return last year, with the stores opening within The Bay in March. Patrick O’Rourke, MobileSyrup editor-in-chief and former Zellers employee, visited one of the locations earlier this year and came away fairly impressed.

You can find your nearest “Zellers store” and even order select merch here.

Source: The Bay