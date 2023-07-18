Major Canadian gaming event GDX returns to Alberta this week

The Game Discovery Exhibition (GDX) is back in Edmonton this week for its eighth iteration.

Organized by Interactive Arts Alberta (IAA), GDX consists of both a major conference and an exhibition.

The conference takes place at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology on July 19th and 20th and features a variety of developers taking part in panels, workshops and networking opportunities. Some of the guests include Beamdog’s Trent Oster (Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition), Manavoid Entertainment’s Christopher Chancey (Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan) and Cristina Amaya (former director of DreamHack Americas).

Of course, that event is intended for industry members, but everyday gamers can attend the exhibition at the Edmonton EXPO Centre from July 21st to 23rd as part of Edmonton’s K-Days. Over 20 studios will be featuring their games in what is Canada’s largest indie games festival. A mix of traditional games, AR/VR experiences, escape rooms, and more will be shown.

Last year, 40,000 people attended, and GDX is expecting an even bigger turnout this year. GDX tickets can be purchased here.

In related news, one of the most iconic games to come out of Alberta, BioWare’s Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, celebrated its 20th anniversary on July 15th. To celebrate, MobileSyrup spoke with several of the beloved RPG’s key Canadian creators.

Image credit: Interactive Arts Alberta