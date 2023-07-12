Amazon Prime Day 2023’s best tech deals (Day 2)

There are still plenty of deals for Amazon’s second day of Prime Day 2023.
Below is a round-up of what is available to amp up your tech:
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Fire TV smart TVs as low as $189.99
- eero WiFi routers and systems are up to 57% off
- Save 38% on Toshiba 4K Smart Fire TVs
- Echo Show Devices and Smart Home Bundles are up to 60% off
- Ring Doorbells, Cameras, Alarms, and bundles are up to 54% off
- Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras are up to 59% off
- Amazon Fire TV 4K UHD smart TVs as low as $329.99
- Kindle E-reader Essentials Bundles are up to 35% off
- Fire TV devices are up to 56% off
- Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Home Bundles are up to 60% off
Gaming and VR
- Microsoft Xbox Series S Renewed is $269.99
- Select Nintendo Switch games are up to 51% off
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch Edition for $54.96 (save 31%)
- PlayStation 5 Console for $599.99
- Razer Blackshark V2 Gaming Headset for $75.99 (save 46%)
- PlayStation Games are up to 57% off
- Buy a Quest 2 and get a $75 Amazon.ca Gift Card
- Joy Con Controller for Nintendo Switch for $37.98 (save 5%)
- SanDisk 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch for $31.99 (save 23%)
- Daydayup Switch Carrying Case for $19.99 (save 39%)
Headphones, earbuds and audio
- Sony headphones, speakers, and home theater are up to 49% off
- Fitbit Health&Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches are up to 35% off
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are $129.99 (save 7%)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are $99.99 (save 22%)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for $227
- Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset for $134.99 (save 27%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd-Gen) for $199 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods (2nd-Gen) for $139.99 (save 22%)
- Beats Studio 3 are up to 52% off
- Up to 40% off Soundcore Headphones and earbuds
- Skullcandy Grind Bluetooth earbuds are up to 40% off
- JBL Flip Essential 2 for $99.98
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) for $293.99 (save 11%)
- Apple AirPods Max – Silver for $659.98 (save 15%)
- Bose headphones & speakers are up to 45% off
Smartphones, smart watches, tablets
- Apple iPad 9th Gen is up to 13% off
- Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB for $939.98 (save 6%)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Obsidian for $582.98 (save 12%)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Lemongrass for $589 (save 15%)
- Google Pixel 7 (5G) 128GB for $520 (save 6%)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Phones as low as $549.96
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phones as low as $759.96
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Phones as low as $969.96
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Phones as low as $579.99
- Samsung Galaxy Smart Watches as low as $199
- Fitbit Versa 4 for %189.95 (save 27%)
- Garmin Smartwatches and GPS Devices are up to 43% off
Accessories
- LG OLED TVs & Soundbars are up to 53% off
- iRobot Roombas and Mops are up to 45% off
- Google Chromecast With Google TV (4K) is 29% off
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2022 for $49.99 (save 29%)
- Roku Ultra 2022 for $89.99 (save 31%)
- Roku Express 4K 2022 for $34.99 (save 30%)
- Anker Charging Accessories up to 53% off
- Nebula Projectors are up to 30% off
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless mouse for $145.40 (save 23%)
- Drives and memory from Samsung, Crucial, SanDisk are up to 43% off
- DJI Mini 3 Pro RC Drone is up to 24% off
- Apple TV 4K (2021) with 32GB Storage (2nd Generation) is $90 (60% off)
- Apple TV 4K (2021) with 64GB Storage (2nd Generation) is $100 (save 60%)
- Peloton Bike, Bike Plus and Accessories are up to 39% off
