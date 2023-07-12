Google Pixel Phones, Buds & Watches are up to 27 percent off

Google is hopping on the Amazon Prime 2023 bus and discounting its hardware. If you’re in the market for the Pixel 7, Pixel Bud and Pixel Watch, then check out these deals below.
Pixel 7:
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Obsidian for $582.95 (save 12%)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Lemongrass for $589 (save 15%)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB 12GB for $899.99 (save 10%)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro – Hazel for $899 (save 18%)
- Google Pixel 7-128GB – Snow for $589 (save 16%)
- Google Pixel 7a – 128GB – Charcoal for $545 (save 9%)
Pixel Buds:
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $89 (save 24%)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series Clearly White for $89 (save 24%)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro – Fog for $189 (save 27%)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro – Lemongrass for $189 (save 27%)
- Pixel Buds Pro – Charcoal for $189 (save 27%)
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series Olive for $89 (save 24%)
Pixel Watch:
- Google Pixel Watch, Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Case, Active Band in Haze for $479.96 (save 9%)
- Google Pixel Watch, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case, Active Band in Charcoal for $399.96 (save 11%)
- Google Pixel Watch, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case, Active Band in Chalk for $399.96 (save 11%)
- Google Pixel Watch, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case, Active Band in Charcoal for $479.99 (save 9%)
- Google Pixel Watch, Polished Silver Stainless Steel Case, Active Band in Chalk for $479.96 (save 9%)
- Google Pixel Watch, Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Case, Active Band in Hazel for $399.96
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada