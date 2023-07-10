EA is officially working on a single-player Black Panther game

Marvel and Electronic Arts have announced a new game starring the popular superhero Black Panther.

In a press release, EA confirmed that this will be an “original, third-person, single-player” AAA experience. The untitled game is being developed by Cliffhanger Games, a new Seattle-based studio formed by ex-Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War) developers.

Details on the game were scarce, outside of a general mission statement “to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther.”

Last year, reliable gaming insider Jeff Grubb reported on the existence of the game, correctly stating it was in development at EA’s then-unnamed new Seattle team. He also said the game would focus on a character taking on the mantle of Black Panther from its previous holder.

However, it’s unclear whether this will be T’Challa, the character most commonly associated with the superhero title, or someone else. For example, last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw Shuri (Letitia Wright) assume the role after the passing of T’Challa star Chadwick Boseman.

Either way, this will be the first game starring Black Panther, following the character’s appearances in team-up titles like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and Marvel’s Avengers. It should be noted that Uncharted creator Amy Hennig is also overseeing a Marvel game for Skydance Media that co-stars Captain America and Black Panther.

However, in that game, the Wakanda hero in question will be T’Challa’s grandfather, Azzuri, since the game is set years before his birth in WWII. Both EA and Skydance’s respective Black Panther games are in early development so it remains to be seen which will release first.

In addition to the untitled Black Panther project, EA’s Montreal-based Motive Studio (this year’s Dead Space remake) is working on a single-player Iron Man game. Little is also known about that project.

Image credit: Marvel

Source: Marvel