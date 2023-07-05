MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra reportedly delayed to 2026

Back in April, leaks surrounding Apple’s next-gen Apple Watch Ultra started to surface, and they revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant’s next Watch Ultra would sport a MicroLED display.

Earlier, it was reported that this new MicroLED Watch Ultra could surface in the second half of 2025. Now, as shared by market research firm Trendforce, via TheElec, it seems that the watch has been delayed.

The research firm claims that the Apple Watch Ultra with microLED display, which was originally expected to debut in late 2025, has been pushed back to early 2026 at the earliest due to high manufacturing costs and technical challenges. This isn’t the first time a MicroLED Apple Watch has been delayed. Back in 2020, there were reports of a MicroLED Apple Watch, and similarly, rumours swirled around in 2024 as well.

However, Apple has been investing heavily in developing its own microLED displays for over a decade and is hoping to reduce its reliance on Samsung Display and gain more control over the supply and quality of its display components.

It is unclear whether the new display technology will be included across the entire lineup of watches, or if it will be exclusive to the higher-end Apple Watch Ultra.

Source: Trendforce, via TheElec