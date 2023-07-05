Amazon ‘Early Prime Day’ 2023 tech deals now live

Amazon’s Prime Day sale event extravaganza is set to start on July 11th at 3am ET/12am PT and continues through July 12th.
To kick things off on the right foot, here are some ‘Early Prime Day’ deals:
- JBL Flip Essential 2 for 38% off
- Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras up to 59% off
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max for 48% off
- Samsung Monitors up to 38% off
- Select bundles from Echo and Philips up to 38% off
- eero WiFi 6 routers and systems up to 48% off
- Amazon Fire HD 10 up to 33% off
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series as low as $339.99
- Up to 25% off Fitbit Charge 5 Trackers and Sense 2 Smartwatches
- Up to 25% off Samsung Memory
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $37.99
- Up to 29% off Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
- Select AirPods up to 17% off
Source: Amazon Canada