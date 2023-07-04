Software company resurrects Clippy, empowers it with ChatGPT

If you miss the Clippy days of Windows, then I’ve got good news for you. Software company FireCube has resurrected Clippy and infused it with the power of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

FireCube’s take on Clippy is open-source and leverages ChatGPT version 3.5 to turn the paperclip into a helpful and conversational personal assistant. The source code can be found on Github and Windows users can download a preview version of the new Clippy from the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 or 11.

However, to actually use the preview version of Clippy, you’ll need an OpenAI API key. Paying subscribers can get these keys, which are used to connect third-party apps like Clippy to OpenAI’s servers to process queries. FireCube plans to eventually do away with the API key requirement, though it’s not clear when.

The company also plans to add support for more classic characters, including ‘Bob’ and ‘Classic Clippy.’

While certainly interesting and fun, I’m not sure how helpful the new Clippy will actually be, in part because ChatGPT isn’t connected to the internet (though subscribers can enable internet access now). It also seems like Clippy won’t have access to what’s on your PC, which will be both a privacy boon and also hamper Clippy’s usefulness since you can’t use it to, for example, call up information about your calendar.

Still, for a quick nostalgia hit and easy access to ChatGPT right from your Windows desktop, this revamped Clippy gets it done. You can learn more about it on Github or the Microsoft Store.

Image credit: FireCube

Source: @FireCubeStudios Via: Tom’s Hardware