Square Enix cancels Just Cause Mobile shortly after early access

Square Enix has cancelled its Just Cause Mobile game.

In a statement to VGC, the publisher confirmed that the free-to-play shooter has been removed from the App Store and Play Store as of July 3rd. Specific reasons for the cancellation weren’t provided, although it’s no secret that the game has undergone a troubled development. The game was to have an ambitious mix of single-player, four-player co-op, and 30-person competitive multiplayer modes.

When it was unveiled at The Game Awards in December 2020, Just Cause Mobile was given a 2021 release window, although it was only released in Singapore that year in early access. After multiple delays, Just Cause Mobile was eventually soft-launched in a few markets earlier this year but ultimately did not receive a wide release.

“It is with great sadness that we are announcing the end of development for Just Cause Mobile,” said Anne-Lou Grosbois-Favreau, Square Enix’s global brand lead for Just Cause, in a statement to VGC. “It is never easy to put forth an announcement of this nature, especially to our fans who have been awaiting the release. We sincerely appreciate the support you have given us.”

Just Cause Mobile was set to be the first entry in the Just Cause series since 2018’s Just Cause 4. Developer Avalance Software has since moved on to Contraband, a co-op Xbox exclusive that was announced two years ago but hasn’t received any update since.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: VGC