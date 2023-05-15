New ChatGPT update allows web browsing for Plus users

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus users will soon be able to browse the web via the AI chatbot.

ChatGPT was trained on a dataset that ended in 2021, so the AI chatbot’s knowledge about current matters was non-existent. However, a significant new update will enable ChatGPT users to access the internet, providing them with up-to-date information and the ability to ask questions about recent topics and events.

We’re rolling out web browsing and Plugins to all ChatGPT Plus users over the next week! Moving from alpha to beta, they allow ChatGPT to access the internet and to use 70+ third-party plugins. https://t.co/t4syFUj0fL pic.twitter.com/Mw9FMpKq91 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 12, 2023

In addition to web browsing capabilities, the updated ChatGPT offers access to over 70 third-party browser plugins like Kayak, Slack, Expedia and Zapier.

It’s worth noting, however, that these new features are only available to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, who pay a monthly fee of $20 USD (roughly $27 CAD) for premium access to the app.

The development comes soon after Google announced several key updates for its Bard AI chatbot, including making it available in 180 countries, and AI startup Anthropic pushed its chatbot’s context window to process 75,000 words, increasing competition and innovation among AI industry staples.

The new web browsing and plugin features will be available in beta over the course of next week. To enable beta features, click on ‘Profile & Settings,’ select ‘Beta features’ and toggle on the features you’d like to try, as seen in the image below.

Image credit: OpenAI

Source: OpenAI