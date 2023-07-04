Samsung offers premium customer service to Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip owners in Canada

Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices offer a premium experience.

From features like using the cover display as a camera monitor to taking advantage of Flex Mode to divide an app between the top and bottom part of the screen, Samsung’s foldables have changed the way users interact with their smartphones.

Late last month, Samsung announced it would start providing dedicated premium service to Canadians who own Z series devices, though the news went largely unnoticed.

According to the company, each Z Flip and Z Fold device “comes with dedicated customer care services specifically designed to deliver premium service to valued customers.”

Customer service associates that are trained on the foldables are available to contact 24/7 via live chat or by phone from 9am to 9pm ET.

Apart from troubleshooting and helping with customer queries, Samsung’s experts on the Z series devices can also help Canadian customers with in-person or online onboarding, and guide users on how to transfer data from their old phone, tips for the new device, customization and more.

To learn more about the Galaxy Z Series premier service, click here. Follow these links to learn more about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung’s next-gen foldables, the Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5, are expected to launch later this month. The former will likely feature a 7.6-inch inner folding screen and a 6.2-inch outer display, both with 120Hz refresh rates capable of dropping to as low as 1Hz.

In contrast, the latter will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x display inside and a bigger 3.4-inch panel with a 720p external display outside. Learn more about the upcoming devices here.

Source: Samsung