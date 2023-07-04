Join the waitlist for exclusive discounts on Amazon Canada’s Prime Day deals

Amazon Canada is experimenting with a new waitlist-like deal format in Canada for Prime Day.

The e-commerce giant has revealed a few deals for Prime Day that can only be claimed by joining by ‘requesting’ an invite.

For example, Amazon has the JBL Flip Essential 2 bluetooth speaker listed for $159.98. However, if you request an invite, which is like joining a waitlist, you would be able to purchase the speaker for the deal price of $99.98, considering that you get selected, or that you get an invite to purchase the product for its deal price during Prime Day.

Once you ‘request invite,’ the deal page will say that you’ve requested an invite, and “if invited, you will get an email notification on Prime Day.” Via the link in the email, you’ll be able to purchase the product for the discounted deal cost.

As of right now, Amazon has six products listed under its ‘invite-only’ deals, but only the JBL Flip Essential 2 makes sense for a MobileSyrup reader. You can find the other invite-only deals here.

Image credit: Amazon