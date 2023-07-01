Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 26-July 2]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 4) [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 30th, 2023 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

In the series’ final season, Jack, the newly appointed acting deputy director of the CIA, uncovers a conspiracy within the agency that could prove catastrophic for the entire country.

Jack Ryan is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ novels from Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland (Lost) and stars John Krasinski (The Office), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Michael Kelly (Criminal Minds).

Stream Jack Ryan here.

Apple TV+

Hijack [Apple Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 30th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: Seven episodes (around 45 minutes each)

When a flight from Dubai to London is hijacked, an accomplished corporate negotiator must use his skills to save everyone on board.

Hijack was created by George Kay (Lupin) and stars Idris Elba (Luther), Neil Maskell (The Football Factory), Eve Myles (Torchwood) and Christine Adams (Black Lightning).

Stream Hijack here.

Crave

Infinity Pool

Original theatrical release date: January 27th, 2023

Crave Canada release date: June 30th, 2023

Sci-fi horror: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

After a tragic accident, a couple on vacation discovers the country’s sinister culture.

Infinity Pool was written and directed by Toronto’s Brandon Cronenberg (Possessor) and stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Mia Goth (Pearl), Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), Pointe-Claire, Quebec’s Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Miramichi, New Brunswick’s John Ralston (Life with Derek).

Stream Infinity Pool here.

Warrior (Season 3)

Crave release date: June 27th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Martial arts action-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Mai Ling moves to strengthen her hold on power while Ah Sahm and the Hop Wei must adapt to survive in the aftermath.

Based on original stories from Bruce Lee, Warrior comes from Justin Lin (Fast & Furious franchise), Jonathan Tropper (Banshee) and Lee’s daughter Shannon and stars Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6), Jason Tobin (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift) and Edmonton’s Olivia Cheng (Deadly Class).

Stream Warrior here.

Disney+

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 [Disney+ Original]

Take a look behind the scenes with Disney Gallery: #TheMandalorian “The Making of Season 3,” now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KqlBRzt8eW — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) June 28, 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: June 28th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour

Get a behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian‘s third season, featuring the likes of creator Jon Favreau, directors Bryce Dallas Howard and Rick Famuyiwa and stars Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan) and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon).

Stream Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 here.

Netflix

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Original theatrical release date: March 31st, 2023

Netflix Canada release date: July 2nd, 2023

Genre: Fantasy heist comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes

A charming thief leads a band of unlikely adventurers on an epic quest to retrieve a long-lost relic.

Based on the Dungeons & Dragon tabletop game, Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves was co-written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Game Night) and stars Chris Pine (Star Trek series), Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious series), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Justice Smith (The Get Down), Sophia Lillis (Sharp Objects) and Hugh Grant (Bridget Jones’s Diary).

Stream Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves here.

Nimona [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: June 30th, 2023

Genre: Fantasy adventure comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes

Framed for a crime he didn’t commit, a knight turns to a shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence, only to discover she might be a monster he’s sworn to kill.

Based on ND Stevenson’s graphic novel of the same name, Nimona was directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane (Spies in Disguise) and features the voices of Chloë Grace Moretz (Hugo), Riz Ahmed (The Night Of), Eugene Lee Yang (The Try Guys) and Frances Conroy (Six Feet Under).

Stream Nimona here.

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 1) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: June 29th, 2023

Genre: Fantasy drama

Runtime: Five episodes (48 to 60 minutes each)

Geralt and Yennefer must keep Ciri safe amid a brewing war on the Continent.

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series of the same name, The Witcher was created by Lauren S. Hissrich (Marvel’s Daredevil) and stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust) and Freya Allan (Into the Badlands).

It’s worth noting that Volume 2, which contains three episodes, will release on July 27th. Further, this season will be Cavill’s last in the series, with Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt in the fourth season.

Stream The Witcher here.

