New on Disney+ Canada: July 2023

Disney has released the full slate of movies and shows coming to Disney+ in Canada this July.
Subscribers can tune in and watch the premiere of The Bear Season 2, Futurama Season 11, and the ongoing Secret Invasion miniseries, which premieres June 21st.
JULY 5
- FX’s The Secrets of Hillsong (Season 1) [Star]
- Shadow Detective (Season 2, New Episodes) [Star]
- Kiazazi Moto: Generation Fire [Disney+ Original]
- Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]
JULY 7
- A Place to Fight For (Une zone à défendre) [Star]
- The Ashley Madison Affair [Star]
- Pride From Above (Special)
JULY 12
- The Golden Spoon (Season 1) [Star]
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11) [National Geography]
- Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]
JULY 13
- The Jewel Thief [Star]
JULY 19
- FX’s The Bear (Season 2 premiere) [Star]
- The Watchful Eye (Season 1) [Star]
- Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]
JULY 21
- Freddy Got Fingered [Star]
JULY 24
- Futurama (Season 11 premiere) [Star]
JULY 26
- Drag Me to Dinner (Season 1) [Star]
- Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]
JULY 30
- Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas [Star]
Disney+ is available in Canada for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
A full list of Disney+ releases in Canada for June can be found here.