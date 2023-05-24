New on Prime Video Canada: June 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in June.

Highlights include The Lake season 2, Jack Ryan season 4 and Creed III.

Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.

June 1st

Deadloch — Amazon Original

June 2nd

With Love: Season 2 — Amazon Original

Medellin — Amazon Original

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets — Amazon Original

June 3rd

Knock at the Cabin

The Onion Movie

June 7th

Trolls

King Kong

June 8th

Culpa Mia — Amazon Original

June 9th

The Lake: Season 2 — Amazon Original

Creed III

Clean Job

Klip Anker Baai

Goose: Radio City Music Hall

Proof of Payment

June 10th

ONEFC: One Fight Night 11 on Prime Video

June 11th

Baby Driver

June 14th

Jodi

June 15th

Hotel Daze: Season 4

Love Transit: Season 1 — Amazon Original

The Great Indian Family

Kumari Shrimati: Season 1

Neighbours: Season 20, Part 2

June 16th

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant — Amazon Original

The Grand Tour: Season 5 — Amazon Original

June 17th

Of An Age

June 18th

Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

June 20th

Hello Kitty: Super Style! — Amazon Original

June 22nd

That Peter Crouch Film

June 23rd

I’m a Virgo — Amazon Original

Murilo Couto Comedy Special

Nocebo

The Defenders

El Extraño Caso Del Fantasma Claustrofóbico

June 24

Cocaine Bear

June 26th

My Heart is Beating

Ghostbusters

June 29th

Sabtu Bersama Bapak

June 30th

Jack Ryan: Season 4 — Amazon Original

Shooting Stars

My Man is Cupid

Prime Video Channels

Joe Pickett Season 2 on Paramount+ (6/4)

Alone Season 10 on STACKTV (6/9)

Father Brown Season 10 on BritBox (6/13)

Outlander Season 7 on STACKTV (6/19)

Call the Midwife Season 12 on BritBox (6/21)

The Bachelorette on Citytv+ (6/27

What’s leaving Prime Video

Boss Level — June 3rd

Dietland — June 4th

Gully — June 15th

Escape Room: Tournament of Chanpions — June 18th

Hindi Medium — June 20th

The O.C.: The Complete Series — June 22nd

Breaking News in Yuba County — June 23rd

Magical Girl Site — June 23rd

Guns Akimbo — June 26th

The Island — June 30th

The Client List — June 30th

Italian Job — June 30th

Jerome Commandeur: Tout En Douceur — June 30th

Beatless — June 30th

