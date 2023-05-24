New on Netflix Canada: June 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in June.
Highlights include Black Mirror: Season 6, Never Have I Ever: Season 4, Titans: Season 4 and The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 1.
Coming Soon
- Black Mirror: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Celebrity — Netflix Series
- Delete — Netflix Series
June 1st
- Asterix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom — Netflix Film
- The Days — Netflix Series
- A Beautiful Life — Netflix Film
- Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising — Netflix Family
- Cooties
- Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
- Enough
- Fear
- First Knight
- Girl5eva: Season 2
- The Italian Job
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Muster Dogs
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
- Ride Along
- Savages
- Starsky & Hutch
- The Substitute
June 2nd
- Manifest: Season 4, Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Missed Connections — Netflix Film
- Rich in Love 2 — Netflix FIlm
- Scoop — Netflix Series
- Valerie: Season 3 — Netflix Series
June 3rd
- The Campaign
June 4th
- Boss Level
June 5th
- Barracuda Queens — Netflix Series
- November
June 6th
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4– Netflix Family
June 7th
- Arnold — Netflix Documentary
- Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 — Netflix Series
June 8th
- Never Have I Ever: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- Tour de France: Unchained — Netflix Documentary
June 9th
- A Lot Like Love
- Bloodhounds — Netflix Series
- Human Resources: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Playing Card Killer — Netflix Documentary
- Tex Mex Motors — Netflix Series
- This World Can’t Tear Me Down — Netflix Series
- The Wonder Weeks — Netflix Film
- You Do You — Netflix Film
June 10th
- Dune (2021)
- The Girl Next Door
June 11th
- Baby Driver
June 13th
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact — Netflix Comedy
June 14th
- Blindness
- Our Planet II — Netflix Documentary
- The Surrogacy — Netflix Series
June 15th
- Dirty Grandpa
- L.A. Confidential
- Life of Something Like It
June 16th
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King — Netflix Anime
- Extraction 2 — Netflix Film
June 17th
- King the Land — Netflix Series
- See You in My 19th Life — Netflix Series
June 19th
- Animal Kingdom: Season 6
- Not Quite Narwhal — Netflix Family
- Take Care of Maya — Netflix Documentary
June 20th
- 85 South: Ghetto Legends — Netflix Comedy
June 21st
- Break Point: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary
June 22nd
- Devil’s Advocate — Netflix Series
- Glamorous — Netflix Series
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Let’s Get Divorced — Netflix Series
- Skull Island — Netflix Series
- Sleeping Dog — Netflix Series
June 23
- Catching Killer: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary
- !Number Number: Jozi Gold — Netflix Film
- King of Clones — Netflix Documentary
- Make Me Believe — Netflix Film
- The Perfect Find — Netflix Film
- Through My Window: Across the Sea — Netflix Film
June 24th
- King Richard
June 25th
- Titans: Season 4 — Netflix Series
June 28th
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate — Netflix Documentary
- Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators — Netflix Documentary
- Run Rabbit Run — Netflix Film
June 29th
- Ooku: The Inner Chambers — Netflix Anime
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 — Netflix Series
June 30th
- Alone: Season 9
- Is it Cake, Too?! — Netflix Series
- Nimona — Netflix Film
- Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix
-
- Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 (June 14th)
- Booksmart (June 18th)
- Midsommar (June 28th)
- Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3 (June 30th)
- The Bourne Legacy (June 30th)
- The Bourne Supremacy (June 30th)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (June 30th)
A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).