New on Netflix Canada: June 2023

The Witcher season 3, Titans season 4 and more are coming to Netflix this June

Dean Daley
May 24, 20232:00 PM EDT 0 comments

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in June.

Highlights include Black Mirror: Season 6, Never Have I Ever: Season 4, Titans: Season 4 and The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 1. 

Coming Soon

  • Black Mirror: Season 6 — Netflix Series 
  • Celebrity — Netflix Series
  • Delete — Netflix Series

June 1st

  • Asterix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom — Netflix Film 
  • The Days — Netflix Series
  • A Beautiful Life — Netflix Film 
  • Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising — Netflix Family 
  • Cooties
  • Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
  • Enough
  • Fear
  • First Knight
  • Girl5eva: Season 2
  • The Italian Job
  • Mean Girls
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Mr. Peabody & Sherman
  • Muster Dogs
  • Nanny McPhee
  • Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
  • Ride Along
  • Savages
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • The Substitute

June 2nd

  • Manifest: Season 4, Part 2 — Netflix Series
  • Missed Connections — Netflix Film 
  • Rich in Love 2 — Netflix FIlm 
  • Scoop — Netflix Series
  • Valerie: Season 3 — Netflix Series

June 3rd

  • The Campaign

June 4th

  • Boss Level

June 5th

  • Barracuda Queens — Netflix Series
  • November

June 6th

  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4– Netflix Family 

June 7th

  • Arnold — Netflix Documentary 
  • Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 — Netflix Series 

June 8th

  • Never Have I Ever: Season 4 — Netflix Series
  • Tour de France: Unchained — Netflix Documentary 

June 9th

  • A Lot Like Love
  • Bloodhounds — Netflix Series
  • Human Resources: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • The Playing Card Killer — Netflix Documentary 
  • Tex Mex Motors — Netflix Series
  • This World Can’t Tear Me Down — Netflix Series
  • The Wonder Weeks — Netflix Film 
  • You Do You — Netflix Film 

June 10th

  • Dune (2021)
  • The Girl Next Door

June 11th

  • Baby Driver

June 13th

  • Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact — Netflix Comedy

June 14th

  • Blindness
  • Our Planet II — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Surrogacy — Netflix Series 

June 15th

  • Dirty Grandpa
  • L.A. Confidential
  • Life of Something Like It

June 16th

  • Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King — Netflix Anime 
  • Extraction 2 — Netflix Film 

June 17th

  • King the Land — Netflix Series
  • See You in My 19th Life — Netflix Series

June 19th

  • Animal Kingdom: Season 6
  • Not Quite Narwhal — Netflix Family 
  • Take Care of Maya — Netflix Documentary 

June 20th

  • 85 South: Ghetto Legends — Netflix Comedy 

June 21st

  • Break Point: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary 

June 22nd

  • Devil’s Advocate — Netflix Series
  • Glamorous — Netflix Series
  • Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
  • Let’s Get Divorced — Netflix Series
  • Skull Island — Netflix Series
  • Sleeping Dog — Netflix Series

June 23

  • Catching Killer: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary 
  • !Number Number: Jozi Gold — Netflix Film 
  • King of Clones — Netflix Documentary 
  • Make Me Believe — Netflix Film 
  • The Perfect Find — Netflix Film 
  • Through My Window: Across the Sea — Netflix Film 

June 24th

  • King Richard

June 25th

  • Titans: Season 4 — Netflix Series

June 28th

  • Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate — Netflix Documentary
  • Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators — Netflix Documentary 
  • Run Rabbit Run — Netflix Film 

June 29th

  • Ooku: The Inner Chambers — Netflix Anime 
  • The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 — Netflix Series 

June 30th

  • Alone: Season 9
  • Is it Cake, Too?! — Netflix Series
  • Nimona — Netflix Film 
  • Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix

    • Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 (June 14th)
    • Booksmart (June 18th)
    • Midsommar (June 28th)
    • Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3 (June 30th)
    • The Bourne Legacy (June 30th)
    • The Bourne Supremacy (June 30th)
    • The Bourne Ultimatum (June 30th)

‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

