New on Netflix Canada: June 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in June.

Highlights include Black Mirror: Season 6, Never Have I Ever: Season 4, Titans: Season 4 and The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 1.

Coming Soon

Black Mirror: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Celebrity — Netflix Series

Delete — Netflix Series

June 1st

Asterix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom — Netflix Film

The Days — Netflix Series

A Beautiful Life — Netflix Film

Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising — Netflix Family

Cooties

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Enough

Fear

First Knight

Girl5eva: Season 2

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Ride Along

Savages

Starsky & Hutch

The Substitute

June 2nd

Manifest: Season 4, Part 2 — Netflix Series

Missed Connections — Netflix Film

Rich in Love 2 — Netflix FIlm

Scoop — Netflix Series

Valerie: Season 3 — Netflix Series

June 3rd

The Campaign

June 4th

Boss Level

June 5th

Barracuda Queens — Netflix Series

November

June 6th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4– Netflix Family

June 7th

Arnold — Netflix Documentary

Love is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 — Netflix Series

June 8th

Never Have I Ever: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Tour de France: Unchained — Netflix Documentary

June 9th

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds — Netflix Series

Human Resources: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Playing Card Killer — Netflix Documentary

Tex Mex Motors — Netflix Series

This World Can’t Tear Me Down — Netflix Series

The Wonder Weeks — Netflix Film

You Do You — Netflix Film

June 10th

Dune (2021)

The Girl Next Door

June 11th

Baby Driver

June 13th

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact — Netflix Comedy

June 14th

Blindness

Our Planet II — Netflix Documentary

The Surrogacy — Netflix Series

June 15th

Dirty Grandpa

L.A. Confidential

Life of Something Like It

June 16th

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King — Netflix Anime

Extraction 2 — Netflix Film

June 17th

King the Land — Netflix Series

See You in My 19th Life — Netflix Series

June 19th

Animal Kingdom: Season 6

Not Quite Narwhal — Netflix Family

Take Care of Maya — Netflix Documentary

June 20th

85 South: Ghetto Legends — Netflix Comedy

June 21st

Break Point: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary

June 22nd

Devil’s Advocate — Netflix Series

Glamorous — Netflix Series

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Let’s Get Divorced — Netflix Series

Skull Island — Netflix Series

Sleeping Dog — Netflix Series

June 23

Catching Killer: Season 3 — Netflix Documentary

!Number Number: Jozi Gold — Netflix Film

King of Clones — Netflix Documentary

Make Me Believe — Netflix Film

The Perfect Find — Netflix Film

Through My Window: Across the Sea — Netflix Film

June 24th

King Richard

June 25th

Titans: Season 4 — Netflix Series

June 28th

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate — Netflix Documentary



Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators — Netflix Documentary

Run Rabbit Run — Netflix Film

June 29th

Ooku: The Inner Chambers — Netflix Anime

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 — Netflix Series

June 30th

Alone: Season 9

Is it Cake, Too?! — Netflix Series

Nimona — Netflix Film

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix

Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 (June 14th) Booksmart (June 18th) Midsommar (June 28th) Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3 (June 30th) The Bourne Legacy (June 30th) The Bourne Supremacy (June 30th) The Bourne Ultimatum (June 30th)



A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).