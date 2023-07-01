fbpx
Twitter’s Elon Musk limits how many posts you can see daily

Most unverified accounts will only be able to see 600 posts per day

Dean Daley
Jul 1, 20234:54 PM EDT 0 comments

Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk, has made a strange move today by reducing how users can view tweets. On Saturday, Musk limited how many posts users could see daily.

Verified users can now only see 6,000 posts daily; unverified accounts can see 600 posts daily, and new unverified posts can see 300 posts daily. He later tweeted that rate limits would increase to 8,000, 800, and 400, respectively.

The CEO says that this was due to data scraping and system manipulation. True or not, this will likely cause many to leave the platform.

Earlier Saturday, many were complaining that the service had an outage, but in reality, they had already exceeded their limit for the day. So if you’ve seen either a “Rate limit exceeded” or “Cannot retrieve tweets” error message, you now know you’re past the daily limit.

Musk has also recently made another huge change to Twitter by preventing users not logged into the platform from viewing tweets. Now, if you want to read tweets, you’ll need to be logged into the service.

Before this, users could see public tweets and user profiles without commenting or leaving likes.

A Bluesky rumour suggests that this move may come as a result of Google and Twitter’s negotiations over cloud hosting, as reported by Platformer earlier this month.

Source: Twitter, The Verge

