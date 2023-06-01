fbpx
New on Disney+ Canada: June 2023

Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, premieres this month

Bradly Shankar
Jun 1, 20234:33 PM EDT 0 comments
Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in June.

This month’s highlights include the new Samuel L. Jackson-led MCU series Secret Invasion, the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water and a documentary on legendary Marvel creator Stan Lee.

June 7th

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Blood Curse (Teluh Darah) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Broken Karaoke (Season 2, all shorts available)
  • Not Dead Yet (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs (Season 1) [Star]
  • Will Trent (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • The Villains of Valley View (Season 1)

June 9th

  • Flamin’ Hot (premiere) [Star Original]

June 14th

  • Full Count (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • The Full Monty [Star]
  • Legends: Secret Invasion (5 episodes) [Disney+ Original]
  • The Search (Arayis) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • The Zone: Survival Mission (Season 2 premiere) [Star]

June 16th

  • Chevalier [Star]
  • Stan Lee (premiere) [Disney+ Original]

June 21st

  • 9-1-1 (Season 6, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Secret Invasion (premiere) [Disney+ Original]
  • Station 19 (Season 6, all episodes available) [Star]

June 23rd

  • Jacinta [Star]
  • Revenant (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
  • World’s Best

June 25th

Protectors (Los Protectores) (Seasons 1–2, all episodes available) [Star]

June 28th

  • Anthem [Star]
  • A Small Light (National Geographic)
  • Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 [Disney+ Original]
  • Freeks (Season 1, all episodes available)
  • Home Improvement (Seasons 1–8) [Star]
  • Week-End Family (Season 2, all episodes available) [Star]

June 29th

  • Secret Chef (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]

June 30th

  • 548 Days (548 Dias) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
  • Wild Life

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

