New on Disney+ Canada: June 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in June.
This month’s highlights include the new Samuel L. Jackson-led MCU series Secret Invasion, the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water and a documentary on legendary Marvel creator Stan Lee.
June 7th
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Blood Curse (Teluh Darah) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- Broken Karaoke (Season 2, all shorts available)
- Not Dead Yet (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs (Season 1) [Star]
- Will Trent (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- The Villains of Valley View (Season 1)
June 9th
- Flamin’ Hot (premiere) [Star Original]
June 14th
- Full Count (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- The Full Monty [Star]
- Legends: Secret Invasion (5 episodes) [Disney+ Original]
- The Search (Arayis) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- The Zone: Survival Mission (Season 2 premiere) [Star]
June 16th
- Chevalier [Star]
- Stan Lee (premiere) [Disney+ Original]
June 21st
- 9-1-1 (Season 6, all episodes available) [Star]
- Secret Invasion (premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- Station 19 (Season 6, all episodes available) [Star]
June 23rd
- Jacinta [Star]
- Revenant (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
- World’s Best
June 25th
Protectors (Los Protectores) (Seasons 1–2, all episodes available) [Star]
June 28th
- Anthem [Star]
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 [Disney+ Original]
- Freeks (Season 1, all episodes available)
- Home Improvement (Seasons 1–8) [Star]
- Week-End Family (Season 2, all episodes available) [Star]
June 29th
- Secret Chef (Season 1, all episodes) [Star]
June 30th
- 548 Days (548 Dias) (Season 1, all episodes available) [Star]
- Wild Life
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada in May can be found here.
Image credit: Marvel Studios