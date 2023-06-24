Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 19-25]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

ArtNation

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 20th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Hosted by Denim Richards (Yellowstone), this docuseries celebrates the influential artists in film, music, photography, design, literature and dance.

Some of the featured artists include actors J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Viola Davis (Fences), ballet dancer Misty Copeland, and film director Spike Lee (Do The Right Thing).

Cocaine Bear

Original theatrical release date: February 24th, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 24th, 2023

Genre: Black comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Loosely based on a true story, Cocaine Bear follows an American black bear that ingests an excessive amount of cocaine and terrorizes a community.

Cocaine Bear was directed by Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect) and features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell (Felicity), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Isaiah Whitlock, Jr. (The Wire) and the late Ray Liotta (Goodfellas) in one of his final roles.

I’m a Virgo [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 23rd, 2023

Genre: Absurdist comedy

Runtime: Seven episodes (around 30 minutes each)

A 13-foot-tall Black teen is sheltered by his aunt and uncle in Oakland until a group of teenage political activists discover him.

I’m a Virgo was written and directed by Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) and stars Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight), Mike Epps (The Hangover series), Carmen Ejogo (Your Honor) and Walton Goggins (Justified).

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

Apple TV+

Swagger (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: June 23rd, 2023

Genre: Sports drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Inspired by the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, this series explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs.

Swagger was created by Reggie Rock Bythewood (Shots Fired) and stars O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Isaiah Hill (debut role), Shinelle Azoroh (Don’t Let Go) and Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild).

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

Evil Dead Rise

Original theatrical release date: April 21st, 2023

Crave release date: June 23rd, 2023

Genre: Supernatural horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

A visit between estranged sisters Beth and Ellie turns deadly when Ellie is possessed by demons, putting the entire family in danger.

Evil Dead Rise was written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) and stars Lily Sullivan (Mental) and Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings).

And Just Like That… (Season 2)

Crave release date: June 22nd, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 11 episodes (around 40 minutes each)

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are back for more adventures, while Canada’s Kim Cattrall (Samantha) even makes an appearance.

The series was created by Michael Patrick King, a writer on the original Sex and the City.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Disney+

Secret Invasion [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: June 23rd, 2023

Genre: Superhero, drama, thriller

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Nick Fury, Talos and their allies must race to stop the shapeshifting Skrulls from taking over Earth.

Based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, Secret Invasion was created by Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) and once again stars Samuel L. Jackson as Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Don Cheadle as Rhodey and Vancouver’s Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill as well as MCU newcomers Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami).

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Netflix

Catching Killers (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: June 23rd, 2023

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (around half an hour each)

Hear from more real-life investigators as they recount the efforts to apprehend cold-blooded killers.

The Perfect Find [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: June 23rd, 2023

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

A fashion editor learns that the charming man she kissed at her party is her boss’ son.

The Perfect Find was directed by Numa Perrier (Jezebel) and stars Gabrielle Union (The Inspection), Gina Torres (Firefly), Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton) and La La Anthony (Power).

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.

