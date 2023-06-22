New on Crave: July 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada.
Highlights include Parks and Recreation, Halloween Ends, and Minx season 2.
July 1st
- Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
- Crave’s Oh Canada! Collections
- We are Marshall
- Who You Gonna Call
July 7th
- Horrible Bosses
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- Yes Man
- Riceboy Sleeps
- Falcon Lake
- Halloween Ends
- The Amityville Curse
- The Dessert: Season 1
- MTV Couples Retreat: Season 3
- Cross Country Cake Off: Season 1
- The Good House
- Step Brothers
July 8th
July 9th
- Last Call: Episode 1 @9pm ET
July 13th
- Project Greenlight
- Full Circle: Episodes 1-2
- Gray Matter
July 14th
- 300: Rise of An Empire
- The Minute You Wake Up Dead
- Easter Sunday
- Mack & Rita
- Listing Large: Season 1
- Bush Wreck Rescue
- Catfish: The TV Show UK: Season 3
- Captain Underpants — Starz
- Plane — Starz
- I Know What You Did Last Summer — Starz
- Goon — Starz
- Goon: Last of the Enforcers — Starz
July 18th
- Love Island USA: Season 5, Episode 1 @9pm ET
July 21st
- Minx: Season 2, Episode 1
- Clerks III
- Missing
- Teen Mom UK: Next Generation: Season 1
- The Fate of the Furious
- Speed
- Speed 2: Cruise Control
- Sense and Sensibility
- Cottage Country
July 24th
- Golden Boy: Oscar De La Hoya Project, Episodes 1-2
July 28th
- How to With John Wilson: Season 3, Episode 1 @11pm ET
- Heels: Season 2, Episode 1
- Ticket to Paradise
- Raise Your Voice
- Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
- The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes
- Kingsman: The Secret Service — Starz
- The Equalizer — Starz
- L.A. Story — Starz
- Center Stage — Starz
- Raise Your Voice — Starz
- Eye on Juliet — Starz
Here’s what’s leaving
- Saw II (July 1st)
- The One and Only Dick Gregory (July 3)
- Fresh Water (July 4th)
- Family Tree: Season 1 (July 6th)
- Pete Lee: Tall, Dark & Pleasant (July 8th)
- Ron’s Gone Wrong (July 14th)
- False Positive (July 16th)
- Dream Horse (July 17th)
- The Batman (July 17th)
- The End: Season 1 (July 17th)
- Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla (July 19th)
- This Is the Night (July 20th)
- Black Bodies (July 27th)
- Window Horses (July 31st)
- Aankhen (July 31st)
- Aarakshan (July 31st)
- Ajab Prem Ki Jabab (July 31st)
- Blue (July 31st)
- Deewangee (July 31st)
- Despicable Me (July 31st)
- Dus (July 31st)
- Fida (July 31st)
- Godzilla (1954) (July 31st)
- Halla Bol (July 31st)
- Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (July 31st)
- Ishq Vishk (July 31st)
- Ishqiya (July 31st)
- Jaaneman (July 31st)
- Jab We Met (July 31st)
- Judwaa (July 31st)
- Khakee (July 31st)
- Khuda Gawah (July 31st)
- Mann (July 31st)
- Mogul Mowgli (July 31st)
- Mothra Vs. Godzilla (July 31st)
- Portraits From A Fire (July 31st)
- Raja Hindustani (July 31st)
- Rubaru (July 31st)
- Scenes From A Marriage (1974) (July 31st)
- The Best Man Holiday (July 31st)
- The Day We Left (July 31st)
- The Water Walker (July 31st)
- Welcome (July 31st)
- Autrui (July 31st)
- Backcountry (July 31st)
- Bad Boys (July 31st)
- Bollywood/Hollywood (July 31st)
- Breakfast With Scot (July 31st)
- Cairo Time (July 31st)
- Children of Men (July 31st)
- Cooking With Stella (July 31st)
- Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (July 31st)
- Eart (July 31st)
- Eve & The Fire House (July 31st)
- Fire (July 31st)
- Garden State (July 31st)
- Kayak to Klemtu (July 31st)
- Kicking and Screaming (July 31st)
- Lovely & Amazing (July 31st)
- Manufactured Lands (July 31st)
- Master and Commander (July 31st)
- Maudie (July 31st)
- Midnight’s Children (July 31st)
- Raising Arizona (July 31st)
- Rambling Rose (July 31st)
- Ran (1985) (July 31st)
- Red Heat (July 31st)
- Score: A Hockey Musical (July 31st)
- Straight Out Compton (July 31st)
- Tapeheads (July 31st)
- The Best Man (July 31st)
- The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom (July 31st)
- Trainwreck (July 31st)
- Watermark (July 31st)
- Sister, Sister: Season 1-6 (July 31st)
A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.