New on Crave: July 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in Canada.

Highlights include Parks and Recreation, Halloween Ends, and Minx season 2.

July 1st

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Crave’s Oh Canada! Collections

We are Marshall

Who You Gonna Call

July 7th

Horrible Bosses

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Yes Man

Riceboy Sleeps

Falcon Lake

Halloween Ends

The Amityville Curse

The Dessert: Season 1

MTV Couples Retreat: Season 3

Cross Country Cake Off: Season 1

The Good House

Step Brothers

July 8th

July 9th

Last Call: Episode 1 @9pm ET

July 13th

Project Greenlight

Full Circle: Episodes 1-2

Gray Matter

July 14th

300: Rise of An Empire

The Minute You Wake Up Dead

Easter Sunday

Mack & Rita

Listing Large: Season 1

Bush Wreck Rescue

Catfish: The TV Show UK: Season 3

Captain Underpants — Starz

Plane — Starz

I Know What You Did Last Summer — Starz

Goon — Starz

Goon: Last of the Enforcers — Starz

July 18th

Love Island USA: Season 5, Episode 1 @9pm ET

July 21st

Minx: Season 2, Episode 1

Clerks III

Missing

Teen Mom UK: Next Generation: Season 1

The Fate of the Furious

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Sense and Sensibility

Cottage Country

July 24th

Golden Boy: Oscar De La Hoya Project, Episodes 1-2

July 28th

How to With John Wilson: Season 3, Episode 1 @11pm ET

Heels: Season 2, Episode 1

Ticket to Paradise

Raise Your Voice

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes

Kingsman: The Secret Service — Starz

The Equalizer — Starz

L.A. Story — Starz

Center Stage — Starz

Raise Your Voice — Starz

Eye on Juliet — Starz

Here’s what’s leaving

Saw II (July 1st)

The One and Only Dick Gregory (July 3)

Fresh Water (July 4th)

Family Tree: Season 1 (July 6th)

Pete Lee: Tall, Dark & Pleasant (July 8th)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (July 14th)

False Positive (July 16th)

Dream Horse (July 17th)

The Batman (July 17th)

The End: Season 1 (July 17th)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla (July 19th)

This Is the Night (July 20th)

Black Bodies (July 27th)

Window Horses (July 31st)

Aankhen (July 31st)

Aarakshan (July 31st)

Ajab Prem Ki Jabab (July 31st)

Blue (July 31st)

Deewangee (July 31st)

Despicable Me (July 31st)

Dus (July 31st)

Fida (July 31st)

Godzilla (1954) (July 31st)

Halla Bol (July 31st)

Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (July 31st)

Ishq Vishk (July 31st)

Ishqiya (July 31st)

Jaaneman (July 31st)

Jab We Met (July 31st)

Judwaa (July 31st)

Khakee (July 31st)

Khuda Gawah (July 31st)

Mann (July 31st)

Mogul Mowgli (July 31st)

Mothra Vs. Godzilla (July 31st)

Portraits From A Fire (July 31st)

Raja Hindustani (July 31st)

Rubaru (July 31st)

Scenes From A Marriage (1974) (July 31st)

The Best Man Holiday (July 31st)

The Day We Left (July 31st)

The Water Walker (July 31st)

Welcome (July 31st)

Autrui (July 31st)

Backcountry (July 31st)

Bad Boys (July 31st)

Bollywood/Hollywood (July 31st)

Breakfast With Scot (July 31st)

Cairo Time (July 31st)

Children of Men (July 31st)

Cooking With Stella (July 31st)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (July 31st)

Eart (July 31st)

Eve & The Fire House (July 31st)

Fire (July 31st)

Garden State (July 31st)

Kayak to Klemtu (July 31st)

Kicking and Screaming (July 31st)

Lovely & Amazing (July 31st)

Manufactured Lands (July 31st)

Master and Commander (July 31st)

Maudie (July 31st)

Midnight’s Children (July 31st)

Raising Arizona (July 31st)

Rambling Rose (July 31st)

Ran (1985) (July 31st)

Red Heat (July 31st)

Score: A Hockey Musical (July 31st)

Straight Out Compton (July 31st)

Tapeheads (July 31st)

The Best Man (July 31st)

The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom (July 31st)

Trainwreck (July 31st)

Watermark (July 31st)

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6 (July 31st)

A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.