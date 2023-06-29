Annapurna Interactive Showcase reveals Blade Runner game, release dates and more

Annapurna Interactive held its annual digital Showcase on June 29th, offering a slew of reveals and updates to fill out the 2023 calendar and beyond.

Most notably, the indie publisher announced Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth, the first project from its Los Angeles-based first-party studio. Few details were revealed, but the atmospheric trailer shows off a Rick Deckard-esque police officer in a dystopian LA after the Blackout hits.

Of course, the title also firmly places the movie between the events of the 2019-set Blade Runner and its sequel, Blade Runner 2049. Beyond that, we don’t actually know when the game is coming, only that it’s set for both consoles and PC. In any case, this is the first new Blade Runner game in 25 years, which is pretty noteworthy.

Outside of Blade Runner, Annapurna Interactive teased a few other new games, including Ghost Bike, a cycling game in which you travel to the afterlife to race against spirits and Lushfoil Photography Sim, a photorealistic sim about capturing images of locations around the world. Release dates weren’t provided for these titles.

That said, Annapurna Interactive did offer new trailers with release dates for several other titles, including:

Cocoon (the new mysterious adventure IP from Inside designer Jeppe Carlsen) — coming to Xbox consoles (plus Game Pass), PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 29th

Mundaun (hand-drawn horror game) — now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Stray (viral cat sci-fi adventure game) — coming to Xbox consoles on August 10th

Storyteller (puzzle game about creating your own stories) — coming to Netflix Games on September 26th

Thirsty Suitors (South Asian action-adventure game) — coming to Xbox consoles (plus Game Pass), PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 2nd

You can watch the full 2023 Annapurna Interactive Showcase here.

Image credit: Annapurna Interactive