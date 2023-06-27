Android is getting updated branding with a new 3D bugdroid head

Google is revamping Android’s brand identity once again, this time opting for a new font and 3D ‘bugdroid’ logo.

The search giant last revamped the Android branding in 2019, and the new branding isn’t a huge departure from what the company had before. The ‘Android’ wordmark now starts with a capital ‘A’ after years of being all lowercase. There’s also a new font for the word sporting more rounded letters — 9to5Google notes the new wordmark leans more towards the 2008 and 2014-era branding than the 2019 branding.

Speaking of, the 2019 branding moved from the full-on bugdroid logo to just the head, but the logo retained the flat, 2D appearance. However, the new branding turns the bugdroid head 3D, which appears to pop more than the old version.

Google officially confirmed the new branding to 9to5Google, saying it was “showcasing some elements of our new brand identity on various surfaces.” The company said it will “have more to share in the coming months.”

Keen-eyed Android fans may have already noticed the 3D bugdroid in recent months. Google started using the logo as far back as CES 2023 in January. The 3D bugdroid also showed up during Google I/O 2023 in May (see header image) with various designs. For example, when Google showed off some of the new customization features coming to Android at I/O, there was a slide with three distinct bugdroid heads featuring different materials or hairstyles.

It’s unclear where else the logo will appear for now, though it will likely come to the Android boot screen soon. Currently, smartphones show a ‘Powered by Android’ logo during start-up that sports the old 2D logo — at some point, that 2D logo will likely turn 3D, perhaps with the Android 14 update due out later this year.

Header image credit: Google I/O (screenshot)

Source: 9to5Google