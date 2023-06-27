This app brings OpenAI’s ChatGPT to vintage Windows 3.1

Back in March this year, software developers were able to make the ChatGPT client run on a vintage IBM PC that was released back in 1984.

Now, a developer has built a version of ChatGPT for Windows 3.1 PCs. For reference, Windows 3.1 was first released back in 1992.

The app, called WinGPT, is a simple chat interface that connects to OpenAI’s API server using TLS 1.3, a secure protocol that works even on outdated hardware and software like Windows 3.1. As shared by The Verge, WinGPT is the latest project from the same developer who made Windle, a Wordle clone for Windows 3.1.

Although the app connects to OpenAI’s API to offer ChatGPT services, it does have some limitations. Due to memory constraints, the responses that WinGPT offers are brief, and the app cannot handle the context of long conversations. The developer also had to overcome challenges like managing the memory segmentation architecture on 16-bit versions of Windows and building the UI for the app using plain C code and Microsoft’s standard Windows API.

WinGPT isn’t limited to Windows 3.1 PCs. WinGPT will work on any 16-bit or 32-bit version of Windows post-Windows 3.1. You can learn more about it or download it here.

Image credit: Dialup.net

Source: Dialup.net Via: The Verge