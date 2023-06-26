Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite helps first responders get to injured hiker

The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature recently helped save a California woman.

According to search and rescue first responder Mike Leum, the woman injured her ankle while hiking. Leum tweeted that Apple’s feature notified his team of the injury.

According to ABC7, the woman and her friends attempted to get a hold of emergency services by calling 911 through their phones but found there was no service.

The feature connects devices without service to satellites. Users can pick from pre-constructed messages, which are shared with an Apple relay centre. They forward the message to emergency services.

The feature has proven extremely helpful in emergency situations, as seen in various examples. This includes the feature’s role in rescuing two Canadians stuck in the snow earlier this year.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is available on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro.

Source: @Resqman/Twitter, ABC7