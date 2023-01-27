Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite saves two Canadians stuck in the snow

Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature has saved lives on more than one occasion in the U.S.

And now, the feature has worked in favour of two women in B.C. The feature connects the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro with satellites if the device is outside a cellular network, allowing people to call for help in case of emergencies.

According to the Prince George Citizen, the two women got lost while making their way to Alberta. An accident on their original route caused them to take a detour through the Holmes Forest Service Road, where they got stuck in the snow.

Dwight Yochim, a senior manager with B.C. Search and Rescue, told the publication an Apple call centre center relayed the information to Northen 911. The local call center notified emergency services in the province and shared the subject’s GPS location.

“This technology has the potential of really helping us save lives and reducing the amount of time it takes to do that.”

Source: Prince George Citizen