Telecom news roundup: Public Mobile’s Québec only deals [June 17-23]

Public Mobile has rolled out deals that are targeted toward Québec’s residents.

More details, along with a roundup of some of the most important telecom stories this week, are outlined below.

Business

Telus invests $30 million to upgrade its networks in Montreal.

Bell’s network transition from optic to fibre left one Ontario couple without phone service.

Telus is working with Australian electric vehicle charging company Jolt to install chargers across Canada.

Rogers pledges support for Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre.

Telus has expanded its discounted cell and internet programs to 13 organizations assisting refugees.

Canadians are using more mobile data now than ever before.

Agreement issues will leave Eastlink cable customers without 35 Corus channels.

TekSavvy is looking for someone to buy the company.

Telus is investing millions in Toronto, Windsor, and Ottawa.

Government

The Governments of Canada and Ontario invest $71 million to bring high-speed internet to Ontario homes.

Deals

Public Mobile is offering Québec residents a $50/40GB Canada-U.S. plan. Québec residents can also access a $35/20GB deal.

Fido, Koodo, and Virgin roll out $39/10GB plan options.

Chatr is offering customers 7GB of monthly bonus data for 12 months.

Image credit: Public Mobile