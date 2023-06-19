Governments of Canada and Ontario work with Bell and Cogeco on high-speed internet projects

Cogeco and Bell have received a collective $71 million to bring high-speed internet access to thousands of Ontario homes.

Cogeco’s project will benefit the communities of Battersea, Inverary, and Marysville. Bell has received funding for four projects benefiting nearly 100 communities.

In total, the projects from both providers will benefit 22,000 homes in 74 rural communities in Eastern Ontario.

“By working together with our federal partners, we are increasing access to high-speed internet for communities province-wide, including right here in Osgoode. We are ensuring that no one will be left behind,” Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, said.

The Governments of Canada and Ontario are funding the project as part of a joint $1.2 billion investment they announced in July 2021. Along with the recently announced projects, the funding has also benefited dozens of other communities, including Campbellville, Burnstown, and Royal Beach.

