Public Mobile is offering a $35/20GB plan (Quebec only)

Telus-owned Public Mobile is currently offering a solid 4G plan in Quebec.
The carrier is offering its 20GB plan for $35 per month, as first shared by iPhoneInCanada. For reference, the same plan is available in all other provinces for $39 per month.
The plan offers 4G speeds (up to 100mbps), unlimited Quebec minutes and messaging, and a no-cost eSim ($5 normally). Users would also earn $1.75/month in points value with the plan.
Other 4G plans from the carrier in Quebec include:
Check out the promotion here.
Image credit: Public Mobile
Via: iPhoneinCanada