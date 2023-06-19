Telus invests millions to upgrade its networks in Montreal

Telecom giant Telus is investing $30 million in Montreal to support connectivity during a busy tourist season.

The funds will upgrade its 5G networks and connect businesses to optic fibre. Montreal expects to welcome 9.5 million tourists in 2023.

The investments include:

free public Wi-Fi at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal

increasing network capacity at the Parc Jean Drapeau

bringing the latest 5G technology to the Telus 5G Lab. This lab is in addition to the recently announced Telus 5G Lab with ÉTS.

“For our 3,600 team members in the city, Montreal continues to be a key focus for our technological innovations, and we’re maintaining our commitment to making Montreal one of the most welcoming and innovative cities in the world,” Nazim Benhadid, a senior vice-president at Telus, said.

Telus is also spending $11.5 billion in Quebec throughout 2027 to improve network coverage, speed and reliability.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus