Telus partners with Jolt to install thousands of EV chargers across Canada

Telecom giant Telus and Australian electric vehicle (EV) charging company Jolt are working together to install 5,000 public DC fast chargers in various Canadian cities.

The companies will install the chargers later this year to run on Telus’ network. The facilities will also include public Wi-Fi capability. Drivers will be able to use the Jolt app to get 7kWh (roughly 45km) of free charging every day.

“We are excited to bring our free, fast, clean charging network to Canada to help Canadian drivers transition to EVs faster,” Doug McNamee, Jolt’s CEO, said. “Drivers can save approximately $1,000 annually by charging with Jolt. Availability of reliable, fast charging is a critical component of Canada’s transition to zero emission transport.”

Image credit: Jolt

Source: Telus