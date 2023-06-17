Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 12-18]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant [Amazon Original]

Theatrical release date: April 21st, 2023 (U.S. only)

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 16th, 2023

Genre: Action-thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 3 minutes

In Afghanistan, a local interpreter carries an injured sergeant across the war-torn terrain.

The Covenant was directed by Guy Ritchie (Snatch) and stars Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain), Dar Salim (Go With Peace, Jamil), Jason Wong (Strangers), Vancouver’s Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) and Antony Starr (The Boys).

Crave

The Righteous Gemstones (Season 3)

Crave release date: June 15th, 2023

Genre: Action-thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 3 minutes

The spoiled Gemstone children finally take control Church, only to discover that leadership is harder than they imagined.

The Righteous Gemstones was created by Danny McBride (Pineapple Express) and co-stars McBride, John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), Edi Patterson (Black-ish) and Adam DeVine (Workaholics).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 2)

Crave release date: June 18th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Sunday at 10pm ET)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

The Enterprise crew must rescue M’Benga and Chapel and calm the Klingons without starting a war themselves.

Strange New Worlds was created by Star Trek Discovery‘s Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet and stars Anson Mount as Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, all reprising their roles from Discovery.

Additionally, Strange New Worlds was filmed in Mississauga, Ontario.

Disney+

Stan Lee [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: June 16th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes

David Gelb (Chef’s Table) directs this documentary about the life and career of legendary Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee.

Netflix

Black Mirror (Season 6) [Netflix]

Netflix Canada release date: June 15th, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi anthology

Runtime: Five episodes (41 to 80 minutes each)

After four years, Charlie Brooker is back with more Black Mirror, touching on streaming services, paparazzi and more.

Some of this season’s stars include Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Ottawa’s Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera (Arrested Development) and Zazie Beetz (Atlanta).

Extraction 2 [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: June 16th, 2023

Genre: Action

Runtime: 2 hours, 3 minutes

Having survived a near-death experience, expert commando Tyler Rake must now save the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

Extraction 2 reunites stars Chris Hemsworth and Golshifteh Farahani with director Sam Hargrave from the first film, while Idris Elba (Luther) joins the cast.

Our Planet II [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: June 14th, 2023

Genre: Nature documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (50 to 51 minutes each)

Sir David Attenborough narrates this docuseries about the billions of animals that have to migrate due to climate change.

