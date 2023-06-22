Apple Canada’s back to school offerings include free up to $200 gift card with purchase

As in previous years, Apple is providing back-to-school deals for college and university students enrolled in the fall 2023 semester. The Apple Canada website has been updated with student discount information for a range of Mac and iPad products.

The promotional period beings on June 22nd, 2023, and ends on October 2rd, 2023 in the country, according to Apple.

As per the fine print, the deal is applicable for only one promotional product per eligible Mac or iPad, per qualified purchaser. The deal is subject to availability, and will be offered while supplies last.

The following devices are listed with educational pricing, and each includes a bonus gift card promotional offering:

MacBook Air: from $1,169, plus a $200 Apple gift card

MacBook Pro: from $1,574, plus a $200 Apple gift card

iMac: from $1,629, plus a $200 Apple gift card

Mac mini: from $669, plus a $150 Apple gift card

iPad Air: from $729, plus a $150 Apple gift card

iPad Pro: from $1,029, plus a $150 Apple gift card

Apple’s current lineup of MacBooks are powered by its own in-house M series silicon and are generally well regarded for their fast performance and low power consumption.

The MacBook Air is a thin and light laptop that excels in portability. The Pro, on the other hand, is a thicker and more expensive device with a built-in fan. It’s the better choice for those that will leverage its additional power, active cooling, and extra ports.

The iMac is Apple’s all-in-one desktop solution, while the Mac mini is a standalone alternative which requires a separate display, mouse, and keyboard to go along with it.

The iPad Air and its two Pro counterparts are the latest in Apple’s tablet computer lineup, incorporating the same baseline silicon as the entry-level Macs. While iPads have traditionally been well regarded as media consumption devices, Apple has started marketing them as full-blown laptop replacements.

In any case, iPads provide the extra flexibility of note-taking via the Apple Pencil. For many students, this will be a compelling reason to opt for an iPad over a Mac. Of course, the Apple Pencil is a separate purchase that is not subject to student pricing at the moment.

Finally, Apple also highlights a 20% discount on its AppleCare+ service for students. In addition, its popular Apple Music service continues to support a student subscription tier for $5.99 per month, with free access to Apple TV+ as part of the deal.

Source: Apple