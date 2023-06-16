Best Buy Top Deals – June 16-22: Samsung TVs, laptops and drones

Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week of June 16th – June 22nd are live now with discounts on smart vacuums, android tablets, wireless speakers, laptops and more.

Check out some of the deals below:

Corsair K70 RGB Mk2 Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard – English: $169.99 (save $70)

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i Desktop PC – Cloud Grey (Intel Core i5-12400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $200)

Canon Pixma G3270 Megatank All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $199.99 (save $80)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx): $269.99 (save $130)

Sennheiser HD 458BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $139.99 (save $60)

JBL Vibe 200TWS In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $49.99 (save $20)

DJI Mini 3 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo & Remote Control with Built-in Screen (DJI RC) – Grey: $989.99 (save $119)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Abyss Blue (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $549.99 (save $150)

ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6-inch OLED Laptop – Mixed Black (AMD Ryzen 5 7520U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $100)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN65Q60CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $1,199.99 (save $100)

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN75CU8000FXZC) – 2023: $1,499.99 (save $200)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $179.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: $499.99 (save $100)

Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch with Preloaded Courses – Black: $129.99 (save $70)

Therabody Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device – Black: $329.99 (save $70)

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum – Satin Yellow/Gloss Nickel: $699.99 (save $150)

Google WiFi Router with 2 Points – Snow – 3 Pack: $219.99 (save $60)

Delonghi 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi – 12500 BTU (SACC 7200 BTU) – White: $649.99 (save $150)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch 32GB Android Tablet with MediaTek MT8768T 8-Core Processor – Dark Grey: $99.99 (save $110)

Sony Alpha a7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Vlogger Camera with 28-70mm OSS Lens Kit: $2,499.99 (save $300)

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB M.2 NVMe PCI-e (Gen 4) Internal Solid State Drive with Heatsink – Optimized for PS5: $189.99 (save $50)

