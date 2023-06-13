Save $50 on the Pixel Watch Bluetooth and LTE models

The Canadian Google Store currently has the Pixel Watch available at a discounted cost.

Regularly available for $449.99 and $529.99 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi variants respectively, the Watch is currently available for $399.99 and $479.99.

The Pixel Watch’s June update is rolling out now and features SpO2 tracking, high and low heart rate notifications and more.

For information regarding the Pixel Watch, check out our full review to see if it’s right for you.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.