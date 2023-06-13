BlackBerry is now available to stream on Apple TV, Google Play and Prime Video

You can now watch the movie about the fall of a Canadian tech giant from the comfort of your own home — as long as you’re willing to buy it (it’s not yet available to rent).

The Canadian-made movie, BlackBerry, directed by Toronto’s Matt Johnson, stars Ottawa’s Jay Baruchel (Mike Lazaridis) and Glenn Howerton (Jim Balsillie). The critically-acclaimed movie chronicles the highs and lows of the once-iconic phone brand from the perspective of Lazaridis and Balsillie.

The movie is based on Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry.

On Apple TV, BlackBerry costs $19.99 to buy and view in 4K, and on Prime Video, the film also costs $19.99 for the HD version.

Through Google Play, BlackBerry is available to buy for $17.99 in SD, $22.99 in HD and $24.99 in 4K. The movie is also available for the same cost through Google’s YouTube app.

For more on BlackBerry, check out our review of the film and interview with its cast and creators.