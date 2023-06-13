Google’s June 2023 Pixel Feature Drop is a big one

Google has released its Pixel Feature Drop for June 2023 with new features for the Pixel phones, the Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices.

Pixel phone updates

You can now use your voice to ask Google Assistant on your Pixel to start emergency sharing or to schedule a safety check. For example, you can say, “hey, Google, start a safety check for 30 minutes,” if you don’t respond, your emergency contacts will be notified, and your real-time location will be shared.

Car crash detection on Pixel phones now reaches out to your emergency contacts and shares your real-time location with them. It already shares this information with emergency services.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s Macro Focus is now available for video. You can raise your palm to trigger the timer when taking selfies on the Pixel 6 and newer. This is a feature that’s available on several other Android phones, so it’s nice to see it on Google’s own handsets.

Now on the Pixel 6 and newer devices, the device uses AI to transform 2D wallpaper photos into dynamic 3D scenes. There are also new emoji wallpapers as well. This feature was announced at Google I/O 2023.

The recorder app now has even better speaker labels.

There are also smarter haptics for the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a. The handset has adaptive haptics and can now lower its vibration intensity when it’s on a table or a desk.

There are also new Google Assistant voices for U.S. English features.

Pixel Watch updates

You can now check your oxygen saturation (SpO2) and help you identify the changes in the level of oxygen in your blood while you’re sleeping.

The Pixel Watch continuously tracks your heart rate all day and night, and will send you a notification if you have a heart rate that’s unusually high or low.

Spotify is on your wrist now with the option for a Spotify DJ session, listening to podcasts and more.

The Pixel Watch will automatically pause your run, walk, or bike ride if you stop at a light or take a moment for a breather.

Fitbit devices

There’s a menstrual health tile to track your cycle (available with the Sense 2 and the Versa 4).

Further, there’s a full list of exercise modes to choose from, with your most recent workout modes at the top (available on Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 3).

You can check your Readiness Score to see if you should be working out or prioritizing rest.

