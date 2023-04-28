It’s unclear where PlayStation’s ‘Twisted Metal’ TV show will stream in Canada

Video streaming service Peacock just released the first teaser trailer for the new action-comedy series Twisted Metal based on the hit video game franchise of the same name.

The series is set to feature Anthony Mackie, Toronto’s Will Arnett and Richard Cabral, among others, and all ten episodes will premiere exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. on July 27th. It’s unclear where the TV show will stream in Canada given Peacock isn’t available here.

MobileSyrup reached out to PlayStation Canada regarding Twisted Metal‘s Canadian streaming home, and we were told that the company has nothing to share right now.

The new teaser trailer can be found below:

Your driver has arrived with your order 🚘💥🤡#TwistedMetal is streaming in the US July 27, only on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/wVQ9oKs6PU — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 28, 2023

The TV series is based on the classic PlayStation car combat video game, where players control over-the-top demolition derby vehicles with the goal of destroying other racers in a ‘Twisted Metal tournament.’ The titles are notorious for their wacky and unhinged characters, such as Sweet Tooth, a clown with a flaming head, metal-armed maniacs and even the grim reaper himself.

Twisted Metal is set to follow John Doe, “a motor-mouthed outsider” that must drive through a post-apocalyptic wasteland to complete his mission and survive the raid of destructive vehicles. It’s based on a story written by showrunner and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith and will be produced by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

The trailer shows off a bit of what viewers can expect from the upcoming show, teasing the different cars and characters. In a tribute to ’90s nostalgia, the trailer is accompanied by Canadian band Len’s one-hit-wonder “Steal My Sunshine” (remember that one?).

Following the success of other video game adaptations like The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Twisted Metal will be looking to pull in similar results or, at the very least, satisfy fans’ desire for pure motor carnage when it releases.

Image credit: Peacock

Source: Peacock Via: Variety