Many people will celebrate Easter or Passover this long weekend, but some folks might also be celebrating the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theatres.

The film features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and many more. The Illumination film has a pretty low 53 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but the ‘Audience Score’ is 96 percent, indicating that critics and fans are split on the new movie.

I haven’t seen The Super Mario Bros. Movie yet, but MobileSyrup‘s Brad Shankar watched the film, and you can read his thoughts on it here.

So, our question this week: did you watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and if you did, how was it? Let us know in the comments below.

In related news, MobileSyrup just kicked off a contest with Nintendo of Canada to send you and a friend to New York City for the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. More information can be found here.

Image credit: Illumination