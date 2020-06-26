PREVIOUS
News

Corus acquires NBC-owned Peacock’s original content in Canada

It's unclear if the content is coming to Corus' StackTV

Jun 26, 2020

9:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Corus Entertainment has announced that it will be the home of NBC Peacock’s original programming.

The details regarding what platforms the content will be available on are pretty scarce, but it mentions that Tina Fey’s Girls5Eva and other notable shows will come to Corus in Canada.

The list of TV shows mentioned are as follows:

  • Girls5Eva — From executive producer, Tina Fey.
  • Dr. Death – Based on the hit podcast.
  • AngelyneStarring Emmy Rossum
  • Brave New World – An adaptation of the Aldous Huxley’s classic novel.
  • Rutherford Falls – Created by Ed Helms, Sierra Teller Ornelas and Mike Schur.
  • A.P. Bio An already existing NBC comedy.
  • Punky Brewster – Starring Soleil Moon Frye.
  • Saved By The Bell – Starring Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley.

There are still a lot of questions regarding how Canadians will be able to watch this content. Corus offers a streaming service called StackTV, so there’s a chance that these shows could end up there. On the other hand, they could just play on regular Corus TV channels through traditional TV carrier bundles.

MobileSyrup has reached out for more information regarding how Canadians can expect to watch Peacock content. The end of the press release also mentions that more details regarding the deal will be available in the coming months.

Source: Corus

Related Articles

News

Mar 12, 2019

4:27 PM EDT

CRTC calls for comments on Bell, Corus, Rogers proposed amendment to described video conditions

News

Oct 12, 2016

8:51 AM EDT

Corus’ news radio stations are now available on Apple Music

Business

Aug 31, 2018

10:55 AM EDT

CRTC requiring Bell and Corus to increase investment in Canadian content creation

Comments