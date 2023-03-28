Lenovo’s new Slim Pro laptop has a mini-LED display

Following up on last week’s Lenovo gaming laptop announcement, the company is back with several new Windows 11 laptops for work and creativity.

The new laptops include the Slim Pro 9i Gen 8, Slim Pro 7 Gen 8, Slim 7i Gen 8 and Yoga 7.

Lenovo’s Slim Pro 9i (pictured above) is the flagship offering, boasting 14.5- or 16-inch PureSight Pro displays, Lenovo X Power, and more. PureSight Pro is a new display technology available on several of Lenovo’s new laptops that uses mini0LED technology to offer up to 1200nits of brightness and colour accuracy by hitting 100 percent of both DCI-P3 and the Adobe RGB colour gamut.

Lenovo X Power, on the other hand, is a set of hardware and software features that work together to improve various experiences. An example offered by Lenovo is that X Power can “drastically” speed up software preview, rendering and exports when editing video.

Beyond X Power and PureSight Pro, the Slim Pro 9i offers up to 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and an Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

Finally, there’s the AI Engine+, which is available on the 9i and other Slim Pro laptops. It helps improve performance by anticipating power or battery needs based on what users are doing with the laptop.

Slim Pro 7, Slim 7i and Yoga 7 series

Moving on to the other laptops, Lenovo aims to pack performance into sleek designs.

The Slim Pro 7 sports a 14.5-inch PureSight Pro display with up to a 3K resolution, 400 nights of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Lenovo didn’t note the CPU options for the Slim Pro 7, but did say it’ll use either the Nvidia RTX 3050 or 4050 laptop GPUs.

The Slim 7i, on the other hand, sports the latest generation 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs.

Finally, the Yoga 7 and 7i offer 360-degree hinges — as standard with the Yoga line — so that users can take advantage of a typical clamshell laptop experience or fold the device into a tablet. The Yoga series offers either the latest 13th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU with a 2.8K OLED 16:10 display.

Availability

Lenovo provided the following details about the laptops’ availability in North America, though only with U.S. pricing. I’ve included CAD conversions below, though actual Canadian pricing may vary.

Slim Pro 9i (16-inch) will start at $1,799.99 USD (about $2,456.81 CAD), with expected availability starting May 2023.

Slim Pro 9i (14.5-inch) will start at $1,699.99 USD (about $2,320.32 CAD), with expected availability starting May 2023.

Slim Pro 7 will start at $1,199.99 USD (about $1,637.87 CAD), with expected availability starting April 2023.

Slim 7i will start at $1,179.99 USD (about $1,610.57 CAD), with expected availability starting April 2023.

Yoga 7i (14-inch) will start at $849.99 USD (about $1,160.15 CAD), with expected availability starting April 2023.

Yoga 7i (16-inch) will start at $799.99 USD (about $1,091.91 CAD), with expected availability starting April 2023.

Yoga 7 will start at $799.99 USD (about $1,091.91 CAD), with expected availability starting May 2023.