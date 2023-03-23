Lenovo unveils new Legion and LOQ gaming laptops

Lenovo unveiled several new gaming laptops and PCs meant to capture several price points. There are new machines under Lenovo’s Legion branding, as well as new LOQ (pronounced ‘lock’) devices that bring the Legion look and feel to entry-level pricing.

On the Legion side, Lenovo unveiled the Legion Slim 7i and 7 Gen 8 (pictured above), and the Slim 5i and 5 Gen 8. The Legion Slim 7 series offers up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H or AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPUs coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

The Slim 7 series sports 16-inch 16:10 Lenovo ‘PureSight’ displays with WQXGA 240Hz VRR and 500 nits brightness. Alternatively, customers can get a 3.2K 165Hz VRR display with 430 nits of brightness. The laptops also feature Lenovo’s ColdFront 5.0 thermal system to keep cool under heavy load, boosted by Lenovo’s onboard ‘LA AI’ chip to dynamically tune thermal performance.

Meanwhile, the Slim 5 series has similar offerings but with slightly lower specs. There’s the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H or AMD Ryzen 9 7840HS chips, GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, up to 32GB of RAM (expandable to 64GB aftermarket) and more. ColdFront 5.0 and the LA AI chip are also available.

The Legion Slim 7i starts at $1,769.99 USD (about $2,422.76 CAD) and the Legion Slim 5i will start at $1,349.99 USD (about $1,849.99 CAD). Both will be available starting April 2023. Meanwhile, the Slim 7 starts at $1,769.99 USD (about $2,425.24 CAD) and the Slim 5 starts at $1,199.99 USD (about $1,644.11 CAD). Both will be available starting in May 2023.

LOQing up the low end

As for LOQ, there are the 16i and 16a, 15i and 15a, and the LOQ Tower 17i. The LOQ laptops come in 15- or 16-inch screen sizes and offer 13th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzne 7000 series CPUs, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU and up to 16GB of RAM.

Displays offer up to 350 nits of brightness and 165Hz refresh rates with VRR and G-Sync support. Lenovo’s LA AI chip also makes an appearance to help tune performance.

Moreover, the LOQ laptops offer accessible RAM and PCIe slots for future expansion down the line.

The LOQ Tower 17i boasts up to the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 CPU and up to the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs, expandable memory up to 32GB, and more.

LOQ 16i starts at $1,149.99 USD (about $1,574.91 CAD) with expected availability starting May 2023

LOQ 16a starts at $959.99 USD (about $1,315.19 CAD) with expected availability starting June 2023

LOQ 15i starts at $899.99 USD (about $1,232.81 CAD) with expected availability starting April 2023

LOQ 15a starts at $899.99 USD (about $1,232.81 CAD) with expected availability starting May 2023

Images credit: Lenovo