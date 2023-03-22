Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always hits Netflix on April 19

The original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are back with a new movie called Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always arriving on April 19th that features the original TV series’ cast.

All from the original 1993 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show, Richard Horvitz is back as Alpha 5, David Yost as the Blue Ranger Billy Cranston, Catherine Sutherland as Kat Hillard, the Pink Ranger, and Barbara Goodson returns as Rita Repulsa.

Unfortunately, the actors who played the Yellow Ranger and White/Green Ranger passed away and will not be featured in the new movie.

Based on the trailer, it seems like the Rangers will be travelling through time to thwart Rita Repulsa’s evil scheme to kill them before they become Rangers. Actors Johnny Yong Bosch and Karan Ashley are also joining the movie’s cast. Yong Bosch was the second Black Ranger, and Karan was the second Yellow Ranger.

What’s the most interesting about this trailer is how old the Rangers now are. There’s something appealing about middle-aged men and women Power Rangers.

