Valve reveals Counter-Strike 2 is coming in summer 2023

In a surprise move, Valve has confirmed that Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) will release this summer.

The game will release as a free upgrade to CS:GO and runs on the developer’s Source Engine 2. Valve describes the game as “the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come.”

In several videos, Valve highlighted Counter-Strike 2‘s overhauled maps, new dynamic smoke grenades and “moving beyond tick rate” through a new “sub-tick” system.

Rumours regarding a numbered sequel to the original Counter-Strike started circulating a few months ago. This is the first confirmation from Valve that the game is in development.

A limited test of CS2 is available now, but only select players will be able to participate.