General Motors to use ChatGPT tech for in-car virtual assistant

General Motors is working on a new in-car digital assistant that will be powered by the same language and machine learning models as used in OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“ChatGPT is going to be in everything,” GM Vice President Scott Miller said in an interview last week, via Reuters. According to the report, GM envisions the digital assistant supporting drivers in various scenarios, including providing instructions on how to replace a flat tire or integrating with other devices such as garage door openers.

Semafor was the first to break the news on Friday, March 10th, with GM confirming its plans with Reuters earlier today.

“This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies,” said a GM spokesperson in a statement given to Reuters.

Unlike other chatbots such as Bing Chat and ChatGPT, the GM in-car virtual assistant will have a “car-specific layer” built on top of the machine learning models that power ChatGPT.

Like with other platforms, the adoption and integration of AI and ML will only become more widespread among car manufacturers as they look to improve the features and performance their vehicles offer. As vehicles become increasingly connected and autonomous, digital assistants like the one being developed by GM could play an important role in providing drivers with the information they need to navigate certain driving scenarios.

It is currently unknown when the first GM vehicle with ChatGPT’s underlying language model equipped could be released.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Reuters