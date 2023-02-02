Protect your new Galaxy S23 in style with Casetify’s new cases

Smartphone accessory maker Casetify detailed a new set of products for Samsung’s recently unveiled Galaxy S23 series.

First up, Casetify is launching ‘Impact,’ ‘Ultra Impact’ and new ‘Clear’ case options for the S23 series, as well as screen protectors and more. Moreover, the Impact and Ultra Impact cases support Casetfiy’s ‘EcoShock’ tech, a plant-based material with a patent-pending twister design that better absorbs impacts when you drop your phone.

The main difference between the Impact and Ultra Impact cases, for those unfamiliar with the brand, is the corners. Impact cases — like the ones I tried on my Pixel 7 — don’t have added cushion on the corners, while the Ultra Impact cases do. Casetify says its Ultra Impact S23 cases were tested to withstand over 130 drops of up to 11.5 feet, while the Impact cases tested for 104 drops from 8.2 feet.

Both the Impact and Ultra Impact cases can also be customized with different colours and Casetify’s unique patterns and design options. Colours include ‘Matte Black,’ ‘Clear Black,’ ‘Sheer Lilac’ and ‘Midnight Green.’ Patterns and designs, on the other hand, have a much wider selection with a ton of different options.

The Impact and Ultra Impact cases are available now and you can find them at the links below.

As for Casetify’s new clear cases, they won’t be available until March and have a lower drop protection rating of 6.6 feet since Casetify couldn’t include the EcoShock tech. Casetify talked a big game about equipping the clear cases with ‘UV Defender technology’ to protect against UV light and staining liquids like mustard, red wine and coffee. Casetify said that unlike other clear cases, which turn yellow after a short time, its clear cases are optimized to prevent yellowing and will last a long time.

I’ll be interested to see how well the clear cases stand up to the sun when I get my hands on some to test later this year.

Finally, Casetify says its screen protectors for the S23 series are made of 9H tempered glass and are ultra-thin, scratch-resistant, and anti-shatter. The protectors also include a ‘Defensify’ antimicrobial coating to prevent germs and an anti-fingerprint coating to, well, prevent fingerprints. You can check those out here.

