Here are the new games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in January 2023

Each month, PlayStation offers a handful of games at no additional cost to its PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Now, PlayStation has revealed what’s coming to the Extra and Premium tiers of its PS Plus service in January. (This month’s list of Essential games can be found here.)

The following games are joining the Extra catalogue (which is also included with a Premium membership):

Back 4 Blood (PS4/PS5)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4)

Erica (PS4)

Jett: The Far Shore (PS4/PS5) [Canadian title — co-developed by Quebec’s Superbrothers]

Life is Strange (PS4)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (PS4)

Just Cause 4 (PS4)

Just Cause 4: Reloaded (PS4/PS5)

Omno (PS4)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)

Additionally, PlayStation Premium members can snag the following original PlayStation games:

Hot Shots Golf 2

Star Wars Demolition

Syphon Filter

All of these games will become available through PS Plus on January 17th.

PlayStation Plus Essential costs $11.99/month, Extra costs $17.99/month and Premium costs $21.99/month.

Image credit: Capcom

Source: PlayStation